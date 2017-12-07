Farmington man allegedly flees from police with family in vehicle

FARMINGTON - A local man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police with his wife and children in his vehicle.

Christopher Tracy, 24 of Farmington, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts following last night's incident: endangering the welfare of a child, failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger and operating after suspension. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Deputy Derek Doucette was on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington at approximately 9:25 p.m. Wednesday night after dispatchers reported a vehicle operating erratically to the Farmington Police Department. Doucette saw the suspect vehicle pass by and turned around, activating his blue lights. The operator refused to stop for some time, Nichols said, and eventually turned suddenly into a driveway at a high enough speed to force one of his vehicle's tires off its rim.

Doucette pulled his cruiser behind the vehicle. The operator exited his vehicle and fled into the woods, Nichols said, refusing to stop despite Doucette's commands. The operator's wife and children were then located inside the vehicle.

Lt. David Rackliffe arrived with his dog Justice and began a track through the woods that eventually located the operator. The driver was identified as Tracy, Nichols said, and he was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors.