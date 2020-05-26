Farmington man arrested after allegedly assaulting two, punching out window

WILTON - A Farmington man was arrested last week, after he allegedly choked a woman at Kineowatha Park, punched out the window of a car and assaulted a juvenile Wednesday.

Ryan Nuzzo, 32 of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as domestic violence reckless conduct, a misdemeanor. He was also issued a summons for misdemeanor domestic violence assault, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Tuesday morning.

Wilcox and Sgt. Chad Abbott, as well as NorthStar EMS, responded to the parking lot of Kineowatha at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about the incident. Nuzzo assaulted the woman via strangulation, Wilcox said, resulting in the felony assault complaint. He is also alleged to have punched in a window of the woman's car, showering the occupants in glass and resulting in the woman and one of the juveniles getting cut. When a 16-year-old juvenile attempted to intervene as the woman was being choked, Wilcox said, Nuzzo is alleged to have assaulted her as well.

The woman, her children and Nuzzo all eventually ended up at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Wilcox said, with Nuzzo receiving treatment to injures reportedly sustained when he struck the window. Nuzzo was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.