Farmington man arrested, charged in relation to 37-year-old Brunswick murder

WEST FARMINGTON - A 62-year-old man living on Marvel Street was arrested today by Maine State Police detectives and charged with murder, in relation to the death of his young son in Brunswick 37 years ago.

Burton "Ben" Hagar, 62 of Farmington, was arrested just before noon by detectives following his indictment on the charge of murder by the Cumberland County grand jury. Hagar has been charged in connection with the death of Nathan Hager, his four-month-old son, who was found unresponsive in the family's apartment at 16 School Street in Brunswick. Nathan Hager was pronounced dead at Parkview Hospital on May 9, 1979.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland, the death of Nathan Hagar was initially investigated in relation to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, but MSP detectives reopened the case in 1991. Detectives gathered new information over the past year and began coordinating with the state's Unsolved Homicide Unit. The Attorney General's Office presented the case to the Cumberland County grand jury this week, with that jury handing down a murder indictment.

Col. Robert Williams, the chief of the MSP, credited the Unsolved Homicide Unit in relation to the arrest.

"There are more than 100 Maine unsolved homicides and the new unit is reviewing each case," Williams said. "The hard work of this dedicated group from State Police and the Attorney General’s Office have brought this first unsolved homicide to this point, and there will be other success stories as their work continues."

Hagar was arrested just before noon at his home on Marvel Street and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He will appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment.

McCausland noted that the Unsolved Homicide Unit has been fully staffed since February 2016. The Burton case is the oldest unsolved homicide case MSP have ever resolved, McCausland said, surpassing a 2012 arrest in relation to an Augusta homicide that took place in 1976.