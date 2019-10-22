Farmington man arrested for alleged burglary at medical marijuana dispensary

FARMINGTON - A local man was arrested on felony charges Sunday, after he allegedly broke into a medical marijuana dispensary and stole marijuana and related products last week.

Jordan Hoffman, 20 of Farmington, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary, both Class C felonies, following a Farmington Police Department investigation into a break-in at Biome, a medical marijuana dispensary located on Bridge Street.

According to an affidavit filed by FPD Sgt. Michael Lyman, police responded to the business Tuesday, after a male subject entered the building at approximately 1:45 a.m. that morning. Surveillance camera footage depicted the subject wearing a hood, something over his face, glasses and gloves. Lyman said that 6 pounds of marijuana were reported stolen, as well as multiple packages of edibles, concentrates and extracts; the owner of Biome estimated that between $20,000 and $30,000 in property was taken.

The owner of the store received a number of tips regarding the theft. Lyman investigated that information, eventually leading him to Hoffman. One tip, according to the affidavit, indicated that Hoffman had been overheard talking about using a crowbar while in the store. A yellow crowbar was reportedly discovered near a door that had been pried open and broken.

According to Lyman's affidavit, the owner of the store eventually met with Hoffman, with Hoffman admitting to taking the items and returning approximately half of the marijuana. Lyman also spoke with Hoffman; he reportedly admitted to taking the items, suggesting "he needed money and was looking to 'earn someone's respect,'" although he wouldn't tell Lyman who. Lyman arrested Hoffman without incident on Sunday.

Hoffman appeared in court Monday for an initial appearance. Bail was set as personal recognizance with a Maine Pretrial Services Contract, with conditions of release that included no contact with several people associated with the case, no use or possession of illegal drugs and random search and test for same.