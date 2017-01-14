Farmington man arrested on child pornography charge

FARMINGTON - A 23-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material of a child under 12 years old.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Detective Darin Gilbert of the Farmington Police Department, arrested Alex Starbird of Farmington for possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12 years old.

The case began with a complaint from the Maine Computer Crimes Unit in August 2016, which led to the search and seizure of numerous electronic devices from the Starbird residence, according to Gilbert's report.

"These devices were processed over the past several months and have revealed the presence of what appears to be child pornography on Starbird’s computer," he said.

Starbird was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail.