Farmington man arrested on sex abuse charges

FARMINGTON - A local man was arrested Wednesday, having been charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 years old.

Nathan Wing, 42 of Farmington, has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred last summer.

According to an email from Farmington police Sgt. Michael Lyman, the investigation began with a referral from the Department of Health and Human Services. It is alleged that the abuse occurred when the juvenile was under the age of 14 years old.

Lyman arrested Wing Wednesday and he was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He was released on $250 cash bail later that evening.