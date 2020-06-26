Farmington man charged with aggravated assault

FARMINGTON - A local man was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault Wednesday, after he allegedly struck a woman multiple times, dragged her into a bathroom and refused to let her leave.

Jonathan Leavitt, 36 of Farmington, has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as criminal restraint and violating the conditions of his release, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred Wednesday evening at the Farmington Motel.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system by Farmington Police Officer Jeffrey Brann, police responded to the motel at approximately 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The hotel's manager informed Brann that the woman had been visiting a guest, later identified as Leavitt, and that "very loud screaming and banging" had been heard coming from Leavitt's room. The manager knocked on the door and saw contusions on the woman's face and that her clothes were wet. Both Leavitt and the woman were asked to leave.

Brann interviewed the woman, who at that point was sitting in the hotel's main office. She reportedly told him that she had gone to visit Leavitt despite there being conditions of no contact between them. She said that Leavitt had been drunk and had hit her in the face, then had dragged her into the bathroom and refused to let her leave.

"[The woman] stated that Leavitt told her that 'the only way you're leaving is in a body bag.'" Brann wrote in the affidavit.

The woman said that Leavitt then struck her in the face multiple times with a closed fist. She said that she had kicked and scratched Leavitt, but had been unable to get away until the manager came to the door. Brann said that he observed the woman's eyes were swollen and bruised and that there was a cut on the inside of her upper lip from her teeth. He also reported seeing marks on the woman's neck; she told the officer that Leavitt had also held her down by her face and throat in the bathtub. Brann said that he observed bruising on the woman's neck and small, circular bruises on her biceps consistent with hand prints. NorthStar EMS was called to the scene.

Farmington officers attempted to make contact with Leavitt, who refused to answer the door. Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel were called for assistance and arrived at the scene. Leavitt eventually came to the window and shut the curtain and, after more knocking on the door by the officers, emerged from the room. Brann said that he saw scratches on the side of Leavitt's neck.

Leavitt was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was later set at $1,500 cash or $750 cash and a Maine Pretrial Services contract.