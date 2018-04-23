Farmington man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

FARMINGTON - A local man has been arrested and charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, following a Farmington Police Department investigation.

Joseph Lawrence Magee, 40 of Farmington, has been charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, one Class A felony and one Class B felony. The charges relate to Magee allegedly having sex with a juvenile between Feb. 1 and April 1, 2018.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court, the female juvenile told police that Magee had sexually assaulted her while holding a hammer at a Farmington residence. The juvenile also said that Magee had previously assaulted her multiple times at their previous residence, located outside of Franklin County.

Magee was interviewed by Farmington Police Department Det. Marc Bowering and admitted to "having sex" with the juvenile numerous times, according to court documents, but did not admit to any incidents in Farmington.

Magee was arrested Thursday and appeared in court Friday where bail was set at $100,000 cash. Conditions of his release would include no contact with people under the age of 18.

According to the charging document, Magee was charged with Class A gross sexual assault in relation to allegedly using compulsion to compel a sexual act. He was charged with Class B gross sexual assault in relation to allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile.