Farmington man charged with trafficking after police search home

FARMINGTON - A local man has been charged with felony trafficking after police say they found hashish in his Knowlton Corner Road home.

Christopher Walker, 28 of Farmington, has been charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, as well as two misdemeanors: unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug and unlawful possession of a schedule drug.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court by Farmington Police Department Detective Darin Gilbert, the charges stem from substances found in Walker's residence after police executed a search warrant at his house.

On Tuesday, at approximately 3 p.m., FPD and Maine State Police personnel executed a search warrant of Walker's residence on the Knowlton Corner Road. Inside they allegedly located more than 11 pounds of marijuana, exceeding the 2.5 ounce maximum allowable under law, with approximately 2 pounds in the usable bud form and 9 pounds in the leaf form. A total of 16 flowering plants were located in the basement, exceeding the state maximum of six such plants.

Officers also reportedly located 90 grams of hashish in the residence as well as multiple "dabs," hash products packaged in a manner that law enforcement says is consistent with sale and distribution. Police also found six pills of a medication.

The felony trafficking charge stems from the hashish police say they found in Walker's residence, while the misdemeanor trafficking and possession charges relate to his alleged possession of marijuana and the pills, respectively.