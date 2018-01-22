Farmington man charged with trafficking in cocaine

FARMINGTON - A trafficking charge has been brought against a local man this week, after police reviewed the contents of a cellphone obtained in a previous search.

Jonathan Toothaker, 22 of Farmington, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as violating the conditions of his release. The new charges follow the Jan. 11 search of a Broadway residence by the Farmington Police Department, at which point both residents, Toothaker and Omer Havten, 20 of Farmington, were both charged. Charges included violating the conditions of release for Toothaker, a misdemeanor that related to possessing alcohol in violation of a bail condition, while Havten was charged with aggravated trafficking.

Officer Michael Lyman and Sgt. Edward Hastings of the Farmington Police Department searched the downtown residence on Jan. 11. after obtaining a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. Police became aware of the possible trafficking operation after receiving information in November 2017. Officers discovered several grams of cocaine, hundreds of pills and a few pounds of marijuana during the search, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia, such as prepackage cocaine, plastic baggies and scales.

Police also took a cellphone belonging to Toothaker, who was Havten's roommate, and applied for an additional search warrant to check seized devices. On Toothaker's phone, Lyman wrote in probable cause affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court, they discovered text messages pertaining to apparent drug transactions.

Police spoke with one woman that had reportedly texted Toothaker about purchasing cocaine. That woman admitted to purchasing cocaine from Havten, but indicated that approximately one month ago she had purchased from Toothaker instead, as Havten was unavailable. Toothaker provided her with the requested half gram of cocaine, the woman told police, and she later paid him $40.

The drug trafficking charge is aggravated due to the alleged transaction taking place within 1,000 feet of Meetinghouse Park, a designated drug-free zone. The violating conditions of release charge stems from Toothaker allegedly committing new criminal conduct while being out on bail for an aggravated furnishing of a scheduled drug charge.