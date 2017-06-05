Farmington man charged with trafficking

FARMINGTON - A local man was arrested on a charge of trafficking Friday, after police executed a search warrant on his residence.

Robert Hunter, Jr., 48 of Farmington, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule drug, a Class A felony. Police allege that the schedule W drug relating to the charge was cocaine.

According to Farmington Police Department Det. Marc Bowering, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Hunter's Lucy Knowles Road residence Friday afternoon. Hunter was charged after police conducted the search; Bowering declined to cite specifically what police found.

Bowering did say that police located a loaded firearm as a result of the search. Possession of a firearm is the reason the trafficking charge was elevated to a Class A felony, Bowering said.

Hunter was transported to Franklin County Detention Center at 6 p.m. on Friday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police personnel assisted FPD at the scene.