Farmington man indicted for trafficking in heroin

FARMINGTON - A local man was indicted for trafficking by the Franklin County grand jury Thursday, one of 31 individuals charged with nearly 70 criminal charges.

Travis Lambert, 26 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of aggravated trafficking in Scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as misdemeanor violation of the conditions of his release. Lambert was initially charged on March 9, after Farmington Police Department personnel conducted a bail check on his Morrison Hill Road residence. Police reportedly discovered more than five grams of heroin, $1,108 in cash, scales and individual packets of heroin, known as "tickets." Lambert was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin.

Lambert's residence is approximately 450 feet from the drug safe zone surrounding the Walton's Mill Park, according to FPD Police Chief Jack Peck, which elevated the trafficking charge to a Class A felony.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

Other individuals indicted by the Franklin County grand jury, but not previously reported on, include:

James Adley, 30 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Kevin Bliss, 61 of Oquossoc, was indicted on one count of operating while intoxicated, elevated elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same, as well as three misdemeanors: refusing to submit to arrest, violating the conditions of release and operating beyond a license condition or restriction. In a separate case, Bliss was also indicted on one count of burglary, a Class B felony, as well as two misdemeanors: criminal trespass and theft.

Erica Couture, 33 of Strong, was indicted for one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to the crime allegedly involving more than $1,000.

Craig Cowper, 38 of Wilton, was indicted for one count of domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior conviction for same.

Rafael Floyd, 48 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior conviction for same.

David Andre Gordon, 35 of Jay, was indicted for one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Larone Highsmith, 28 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Joshua Hine, 24 of Livermore Falls, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class B felony due to the crime allegedly involving the theft of a firearm.

Natasha Justard, 30 of Rumford, was indicted for one count of theft, elevated to a Class B felony due to the crime allegedly involving more than $10,000, as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Daniel Keirstead, 29 of Sandy River Plantation, was indicted for one count of trafficking in a schedule drug, a Class B felony, the illegal importation of a scheduled drug, also a Class B felony, and conspiracy, a Class C felony.

Michelle Leite, 45 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, as well as threatening display of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Jennifer Malchisky, 35 of Rangeley, was indicted on one count of one count of trafficking in a schedule drug, a Class B felony, the illegal importation of a scheduled drug, also a Class B felony, and conspiracy, a Class C felony. She was also indicted on one misdemeanor count of violating the conditions of her release.

Sara Martin, 26 of Mexico, was indicted on one count of one count of trafficking in a schedule drug, a Class B felony, as well as two misdemeanors: unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating after suspension of license. She was also indicted on a civil violation for use of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas Martinez, 31 of Dickinson, North Dakota, was indicted for two counts of domestic violence stalking, both elevated to Class C felonies for prior convictions for same, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order.

Mark McCormick, 33 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of violating the conditions of his release, a Class C felony, as well as one misdemeanor count of violating a protective order.

Johnny Michaud, 44 of Wilton, was indicted for one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence assault.

Lisa Parent, 48 of Jay, was indicted for two counts of theft, both elevated to a Class C felony due to the crime allegedly involving more than $1,000.

Michael Pelletier, 37 of New Vineyard, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one count of domestic violence assault, Class C felony.

Tristan Ridlon, 31 of Vienna, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Christopher Rollins, 36 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license, elevated to a Class C felony due to a prior conviction for same, as well as misdemeanor theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property.

Tasha Sampson, 32 of Pittston, was indicted for one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Kathyrene Searles, 42 of New Vineyard, was indicted for two counts of theft, both elevated to Class C felonies due to prior convictions for same, as well as misdemeanor operating after the suspension of license.

Alex Starbird, 23 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of possession of sexually explicit materials, elevated to a Class C felony due to the subject of the material being allegedly under the age of 12.

Iaian Stross Perham, 35 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of operation under the influence, elevated to a Class C felony due to two prior convictions for same, as well as misdemeanor operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Ernest Tripp, 50 of Livermore Falls, was indicted for one count of assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same. In a separate case, Tripp was also indicted for unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony.

Wesley Villacci, 22 of Farmington, was indicted for aggravated assault, a Class B felony, domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to a prior conviction for same, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release.

Valarie Webb, 54 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.