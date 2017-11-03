Farmington man indicted on drug charges

FARMINGTON - A local man has been indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on felony trafficking charges after police say they found hashish and marijuana in his Knowlton Corner Road home.

Christopher Walker, 39 of Farmington, was indicted on two counts with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, both Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of a schedule drug.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

The charges stem from substances allegedly found in Walker's residence after police executed a search warrant at his residence on Aug. 1.

Farmington Police Department and Maine State Police personnel executed a search warrant of Walker's residence on the Knowlton Corner Road. Inside they allegedly located more than 11 pounds of marijuana, exceeding the 2.5 ounce maximum allowable under law, with approximately 2 pounds in the usable bud form and 9 pounds in the leaf form. A total of 16 flowering plants were located in the basement, exceeding the state maximum of six such plants.

Officers also reportedly located 90 grams of hashish in the residence as well as multiple "dabs," hash products packaged in a manner that law enforcement says is consistent with sale and distribution. Police also found six pills of a medication.

The two felony trafficking charges relate to Walker's alleged possession of a Schedule X drug, namely hashish, and more than one pound of marijuana, respectively. The misdemeanor possession charge stems from the pills.