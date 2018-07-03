Farmington man indicted, pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

FARMINGTON - A local man pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual assault Monday, having been indicted last week by the Franklin County grand jury on charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile in the spring of 2018.

Joseph Magee, 40 of Farmington, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault, one Class B and one Class A felony, by the grand jury on Thursday. The charges relate to Magee allegedly having sex with a juvenile between Feb. 1 and April 1, 2018. Magee was also indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on another 16 counts of sexual assault last week.

He entered a not guilty plea to the Franklin County charges Monday. Magee's next court date will be in August, for a motion to suppress evidence. He is currently being held without bail.

According to an arrest affidavit previously filed with Franklin County Superior Court, a female juvenile told police that Magee had sexually assaulted her while holding a hammer at a Farmington residence. The juvenile also said that Magee had previously assaulted her multiple times at their previous residence, located outside of Franklin County.

Magee was interviewed by Farmington Police Department Det. Marc Bowering and admitted to "having sex" with the juvenile numerous times, according to the affidavit, but did not admit to any incidents in Farmington.

According to the charging document, Magee was charged with Class A gross sexual assault in relation to allegedly using compulsion to compel a sexual act. He was charged with Class B gross sexual assault in relation to allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile.