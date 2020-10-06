Farmington man injured in motorcycle crash on Wilton Road

FARMINGTON - A local man is in critical condition this morning after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant on the Wilton Road Monday afternoon.

According to information released by the Farmington Police Department, a 2014 Harley Davidson operated by Brandon Bard, 21 of Farmington, was westbound on the Wilton Road Monday afternoon. Police say that Bard's motorcycle had made a lane change after crossing Center Bridge when it lost control as it rounded the corner. The vehicle skidded on the ground toward the sidewalk, striking a fire hydrant and coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of Tire Warehouse.

Bard became separated from his motorcycle and received facial injuries during the crash. Police reported that he was not wearing a helmet.

Farmington police responded to the crash at approximately 4:26 p.m., with Officer Ryan Rosie acting as the lead officer. In addition to Farmington Fire Rescue, a number of bystanders assisted at the scene. Bard was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, prior to his transfer via LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center. A spokesperson for CMMC said Tuesday morning that Bard was in critical condition.

According to police, the cause of the crash was Bard's motorcycle traveling too fast for the conditions.

The motorcycle was removed from the scene by a family friend, utilizing a trailer.