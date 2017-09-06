Farmington man pleads guilty to trafficking

FARMINGTON - A local man pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin Wednesday. As part of the arranged plea, he would receive a 36-month prison sentence in January.

Mark Barrett, 60 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug, a Class B felony, as well as illegal importation, a Class C felony. He also admitted to two criminal forfeitures, with police taking ownership of a vehicle and a firearm that the state says were involved in the commission of the crime. A separate hearing will be scheduled to determine the fate of other firearms that Barrett owned.

Barrett's attorney, Adam Sherman, said that his client's pleas were in the nature of an Alford Plea, in which a defendant maintains his innocence or disagrees with the state's version of the case but agrees to plead guilty to minimize the risk of a trial and a longer prison sentence.

According to Assistant Attorney General David Fisher, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Farmington Police Department began investigating Barrett after developing information that he may be responsible for importing heroin from out of state. Investigators applied for a search warrant, which police executed on July 14, 2016 on Barrett's vehicle, a black 2006 Honda Accord, and on his residence.

The search of the vehicle resulted in police finding 37 grams of heroin in a black bag tied to the gear shifter, as well as another, smaller amount inside a key fob beneath Barrett's seat, on the front passenger side. In the house, police located a number of small plastic bags and an apparent drug ledger, Fisher said.

Police previously said they also located three shotguns, five rifles, 12 handguns and several boxes of ammunition in the residence. A handgun was located in the vehicle.

Barrett will not be sentenced until January, to provide him with an opportunity to resolve undisclosed medical issues. The arranged plea includes a sentence of eight years on the trafficking conviction, with all but 36 months suspended, followed by two years of probation. The illegal importation charge will carry a 36-month sentence to be served concurrent to the trafficking sentence.

The handgun in the vehicle will be turned over to the Farmington Police Department as part of the criminal forfeiture, Fisher said, while the fate of the other guns will depend on a hearing. The vehicle will also be taken via criminal forfeiture.

There are also two, $400 fines for each felony. A total of $465 will be paid by Barrett to the FPD for drug testing expenses.

The operator of Barrett's vehicle, Guy Stevens, 42 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in April and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.