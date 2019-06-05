Farmington man sentenced for repeatedly ramming vehicle

FARMINGTON - A local man received two consecutive, partially-suspended sentences in Franklin County Court today, after previously pleading no contest to charges relating to repeatedly striking his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in December 2018.

Joshua Norton, 40 of Farmington, pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless conduct, all Class B felonies; as well as aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger. A 'no contest' plea indicates that the defendant does not admit or contest the charge, but is treated as a guilty plea by the court for the purposes of sentencing.

According to information provided by Deputy District Attorney James Andrews to the court Wednesday, Norton used his Dodge minivan to ram the passenger side of his ex-girlfriend's Honda Pilot, extensively damaging both vehicles, after pulling in front of it at a light near the Walmart parking lot on Dec. 16, 2018. Also in the Honda Pilot was a man identified by Andrews as the woman's new domestic partner at that time. Norton accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating on him, Andrews said, and after ramming her vehicle three times left the parking lot.

The woman returned to the parking lot to meet with police. Later, Norton returned to the lot with police in pursuit. His minivan pursued her vehicle around the lot, as police attempted to get him to stop. Norton's minivan finally struck the Honda Pilot from behind a final time and then got stuck in a snowbank. Norton was then arrested.

Norton's attorney Jeffrey Wilson said that Norton had believed that he had been in an ongoing relationship with the woman at the time of the incident.

The agreed-upon sentencing recommendation included an eight-year sentence on the reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon convictions, with four years suspended, followed by three years of probation. Consecutively, Norton was also sentenced to three years, all suspended, followed by two years of probation on the reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief convictions.

A 30-day, concurrent sentence was handed down for the misdemeanor failing to stop for an officer charge, while Norton will have to pay a $575 fine and lose his license for 30 days due to the driving to endanger charge.

Andrews and Wilson agreed upon most of the probation conditions, including no use or possession of alcohol and drugs, with random search for same, and that Norton comply with specific treatment requirements, but disagreed on the issue of contact between Norton and the female victim regarding visitation of the child they share.

Andrews requested that contact be limited to utilizing Franklin County Children's Task Force to arrange child custody exchanges, while Wilson wanted third-party contact to be allowed to arrange visitation. Wilson argued that his client had a constitutional right to be afforded an opportunity to see his child and that using FCCTF could restrict that access due to unavailability on certain dates, such as weekends. Andrews said that the multi-year history between Norton and the female victim indicated to the state that third party contact would not represent sufficient supervision. Justice Brent Davis agreed that Children's Task Force supervision should be a requirement of contact, noting that Norton could raise the issue upon his release through a motion to amend hearing.

The female victim in the case was in agreement with the sentence, Andrews and Wilson said.