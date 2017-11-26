Farmington man visits Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria

FARMINGTON - Two months after Hurricane Maria swept through the Caribbean Islands with winds up to 175 mph, many are still living without power, water or a roof over their heads. In what has been reported as the worst natural disaster on record, Maria reached Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm, leaving more than 50 U.S.citizens dead and more than 100 still missing.

"From what I saw, they are just getting through the survival mode and are now trying to figure out how to maintain. It's going to get worse before it gets better," Farmington resident Scott Perry said.

Perry, along with his brother, recently visited Puerto Rico's tiny island Vieques where his family bought a home ten years ago. Miraculously, amidst the turmoil of Hurricane Maria, the house was largely untouched- including the solar panels providing electricity. Perry packed expecting the worst, bringing his camping gear and a chainsaw, but was surprised to find only a few fallen trees in the yard.

"It really didn't seem too bad. People are recovering. School was just getting going again. There's still no power and the water is on and off...but some grocery stores are open with shelves mostly stocked. They are coping," he said.

While trying to avoid the "American hero" scenario, Perry offered help to his neighbors and brought presents of pancake mix and Maine maple syrup.

"It was kind of hard to tell how they are actually doing. People weren't asking for help, but if you offered they weren't afraid to say no," Perry said.

Perry and his brother worked on clearing fallen trees in the yards of neighbors and did what they could to help, but hiring two local men perhaps had the biggest impact. As far as government help, Perry said many houses were draped with blue tarps distributed by aid organizations, while tanks moved through the streets distributing drinking water.

In a part of the country where the infrastructure was already fragile, enduring such a storm has been more than difficult to recover from. The estimated $103.14 billion in damage brought Maria in at a close second to Hurricane Harvey that hit Houston weeks before. The 3.4 million U.S. citizens on the island have been completely without power since the storm hit in mid Sept. only recently beginning to make slow improvements.

According to Perry, many people in the neighborhood have generators- some that would run all night- with constant, long lines at the gas stations. And while none of the current band aids will help restore the loss in tourism revenue that the region is sure to see during the upcoming peak season, Perry said life is moving on for most people. There have been whispers of the grid being restored as early as March, but most are expecting the island to remain without power until May.

"We came to Vieques for many of the same reasons we came to Farmington- they are undeveloped and unspoiled places. It's a natural beauty, just like Franklin County, but with palm trees," Perry said.

He plans to return to the island sometime this winter, a trip that was already in the works before the storm hit and that he has no interest in changing because of Maria.

To help Puerto Rico heal, Perry recommends the Vieques Love Go Fund Me account. Click here to donate.