Farmington Memorial Day parade: “Those we have lost”

The American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 color guard listen to a prayer by Chaplain Langdon Adams after a wreath laying ceremony at the World War I Monument at Meetinghouse Park.
Chaplain Langdon Adams' grandson, Cayden Bate, waves a flag as the procession stops to lay a wreath at the Courthouse Cemetery.
The parade paused for a wreath laying ceremony at the Courthouse Cemetery.
Local scouts stop on Anson Street to pay respects at the Courthouse Cemetery.
Members of the Old Crow Band played as part of the Memorial Day parade.
Cloudy skies oversee a half mast flag as Charles Bennett stands at the American Legion hall after the parade.