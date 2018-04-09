Farmington men indicted on trafficking charges

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury has indicted two Farmington men on drug trafficking charges relating to police allegedly finding cocaine, pills and marijuana in a Broadway residence in January.

Jonathan Toothaker, 22 of Farmington, has been indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking, a Class A felony, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release. Omer Havtan, 21 of Farmington, has been indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking, one Class A felony and two Class B felonies, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release. Havtan also faces a criminal forfeiture relating to the seizure of cash in the residence.

Officer Michael Lyman and Sgt. Edward Hastings of the Farmington Police Department searched a downtown residence on Jan. 11. after obtaining a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. Police became aware of the possible trafficking operation after receiving information in November 2017. Officers discovered several grams of cocaine, hundreds of pills and a few pounds of marijuana during the search, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia, such as prepackage cocaine, plastic baggies and scales.

Police also took a cellphone belonging to Toothaker, who was Havten's roommate, and applied for an additional search warrant to check seized devices. On Toothaker's phone, Lyman wrote in probable cause affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court, they discovered text messages pertaining to apparent drug transactions.

Police spoke with one woman that had reportedly texted Toothaker about purchasing cocaine. That woman admitted to purchasing cocaine from Havten, but indicated that approximately one month ago she had purchased from Toothaker instead, as Havten was unavailable. Toothaker provided her with the requested half gram of cocaine, the woman told police, and she later paid him $40.

The drug trafficking charges were aggravated due to the alleged transaction taking place within 1,000 feet of Meetinghouse Park, a designated drug-free zone.