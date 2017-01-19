Farmington men indicted on trafficking charges

FARMINGTON - Two local men were indicted on felony drug charges Wednesday, after police allegedly seized heroin, guns and a vehicle in July 2016.

Mark Barrett, 59, and Guy Stevens, 42, both of Farmington, have been indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, elevated to Class A due to the alleged possession of a firearm in Barrett's case and the alleged amount of drugs in Stevens'; conspiracy, a Class B felony; and illegal importation of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony. Criminal forfeitures relating to the firearms and the vehicle have also been leveled against Barrett.

According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, the investigation began with Franklin County Sheriff's Office Det. Stephen Charles in early 2016, with the investigation later joined by FPD Det. Darin Gilbert. Information acquired during the investigation led to multiple search warrants being executed upon Barrett and Stevens' residences and Barrett's vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord, on July 14, 2016.

The search of the vehicle resulted in police finding 38.6 grams of heroin, Peck said. The approximate street value of the 1.3 ounces is estimated between $6,000 and $8,000.

Barrett was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest, Peck said. A search of his residence resulted in police finding hundreds of zip-lock baggies, as well as other guns: three shotguns, five rifles, 12 handguns and several boxes of ammunition.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.