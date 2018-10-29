Farmington officers recognized for saving woman’s life

FARMINGTON - Two Farmington police officers were recognized recently for actions that Police Chief Jack Peck says saved the life of a Strong woman this summer.

According to Peck, Officer Jesse Clement and Officer Michael Lyman were given the Lifesaving Award for their actions on the evening of July 6. Thanks to their efforts, Peck said, a woman that attempted to commit suicide was saved.

At approximately 9 a.m. on July 6 a woman was reported missing from her house in Strong. The woman, who had recently lost a family member and was depressed, had reportedly taken an unknown quantity of prescription medication. A number of agencies began searching, including the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Maine Warden Service, firefighters from the Strong and Farmington departments and three FPD officers: Lyman, Clement and Sgt. Edward Hastings IV.

Lyman and Clement began searching the woods and fields near the missing woman's home. After approximately 90 minutes, they discovered her stuck in a stream, face down in the water. They immediately retrieved her, Peck said, saving her life.

"Without hesitation you entered the stream and pulled her to safety," Peck wrote in a letter of commendation for the officers. "Your prompt and alert action saved her life."

Peck said that Lyman and Clement had helped the department meet its mission of creating a feeling of safety of residents.