Farmington plans Arbor Week events, light installation on Front Street

FARMINGTON - Selectmen met Tuesday evening to confirm dates for the 2018 Arbor Week and approve a recommendation from the Tax Increment Financing Advisory Committee for the Front Street renovation project.

Arbor Week, organized by the Conservation Committee to celebrate Farmington's designation as a Tree City, will begin on May 20 this year, running until May 26. As it is the 40th celebration for Farmington, the event should be a source of pride for the town, said Conservation Committee Chair Bill Haslam.

The committee will be gathering at the Meetinghouse Park on Saturday May 26 at 9 a.m. to delegate tasks around town. The public is invited to join. Tasks will include pruning healthy trees, replanting some trees that didn't make it through the winter and rejuvenating the Japanese Lilac plants.

After a recommendation from the TIF Advisory Committee, selectmen approved using up to $1,000 to help fund the installation of lights on Front Street as part of the renovation efforts. Other aspects of the project will be covered with a grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the highway budget.

The TIF account currently has an estimated balance of $35,000, but is typically replenished annually. Using the funds, in combination with other funding, would bring the project to a 75 to 85 percent completion rate, according to Town Manager Richard Davis. Bids for the paving portion of the project are out now and expected to be back in two weeks.