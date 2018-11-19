Farmington pleads guilty to trafficking

FARMINGTON - A Farmington man pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and pills Monday, receiving a six-year, partially-suspended sentence.

Omer Havtan, 21 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class B felony, and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, with both charges stemming from an investigation by the Farmington Police Department in late 2017 and early 2018. In addition to the guilty pleas, more than $4,000 was seized by the state through a criminal forfeiture proceeding.

Through the plea negotiations, the state was represented by Assistant Attorney General David Fisher, while Havtan was represented by attorney Walter Hanstein. However, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews represented the state at Monday's hearing. According to Andrews, FPD began investigating Havtan's apartment on Broadway after receiving reports about suspicious activity. After observing activity consistent with drug trafficking, police executed a search warrant on Jan. 11. At that time police discovered approximately 15 grams of cocaine, LSD and pills that included 119 tablets of Xanax, as well as packaging material, scales and cellphones that included texts relating to drug trafficking activity.

In speaking with a FPD officer, Andrews said, Havtan admitted to dealing in cocaine.

In addition to the drugs and drug paraphernalia, police found $3,615 in a safe at the Broadway location. A little more than $1,000 was located on Havtan's person.

The Class C drug trafficking charge was aggravated due to the transaction taking place within 1,000 feet of Meetinghouse Park, a designated drug-free zone.

Another man, Jonathan Toothaker, 23 of Farmington, was charged with trafficking in conjunction with the investigation. He pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, a Class C felony, on May 18 and received a suspended, two-year sentence.

Havtan received a six-year sentence, with all but one year suspended, on the unlawful trafficking charge. Following the year in custody, Havtan will be on probation for three years, with terms of that probation to include no illegal drugs and random search for same, as well as counseling. He received a one-year, concurrent sentence on the aggravated trafficking charge. He will also have to pay a combined $1,000 in fines to the state and $1,080 in restitution to FPD for drug testing costs.

Another $4,629 located during the search will be forfeited by Havtan.

Havtan has no criminal record, both lawyers indicated, which had weighed in his favor in determining the recommended sentence. Judge Susan Oram, noting that the sentence was "less severe" than one that might have been imposed, said that the lack of criminal record, Havtan's youth and his efforts over the past several months to turn his life around all appeared to have been considered in developing the joint recommendation.

[Editor's Note: Attorney Walter Hanstein and the author are related.]