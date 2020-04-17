Farmington police announces promotion of new detective

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Department announced the promotion of its newest detective this week, elevating Officer Jacob Richards to the position.

Police Chief Jack Peck announced via a letter that Richards had been officially promoted to detective. Richards joined the department in 2017.

"Jake's work ethic, dedication and communication skills are a perfect fit for this position," Peck said. "He has demonstrated his commitment to the mission of the Farmington Police Department which is 'to create a feeling of safety for the people within the Town of Farmington.'"

Richards is a Mt. Blue High School graduate who was a two-sport, all conference athlete in football and lacrosse, Peck noted. He served as an active member of the U.S. Air Force from 2004 through 2008 and is currently in the Air National Guard, where he holds the rank of Master Sergeant. He was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation for meritorious service while in Iraq.

Richards earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force, Peck said, and began his law enforcement career with the Rangeley Police Department. While with that department, he graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Basic School in 2016.

After joining the Farmington department in 2017, Peck said that Richards continued his career development by taking additional courses on search and seizure law, interview and interrogations, background investigations, patrol response to major crimes and methods of instruction.

He is also a trained instructor for civilian response to an active shooter, a certified phlebotomy technician and a graduate from Central Maine Community College's Medical Assistant program. Richards is currently enrolled in a course to earn an Emergency Medical Technician's license.