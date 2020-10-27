Farmington police chief leaving department on Nov. 12

FARMINGTON - Police Chief Jack Peck, Jr. has announced that he will be leaving the department next month to take a position at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Peck has been the Farmington department's chief since 2010, following the death of Chief Richard Caton III. That 10-year run as the town's chief was preceded by 21 years with Farmington's department, part of a law enforcement career that began in 1984 when Peck was hired as a police officer in Cape Elizabeth. Since then, Peck said in a retirement announcement posted to the Farmington Police Department's Facebook page, he had also served as a correctional officer, a patrol deputy and an agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. He was named president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association in 2019.

In his letter, Peck said that he had accepted a position at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as Assistant Director.

"I am excited to be joining the team at the Academy which I believe to be one of the best in the nation," Peck said. "I will be closing out my career at the Farmington Police Department on November 12th, exactly thirty-one years from the day I started."

Peck thanked Town Manager Richard Davis and the Board of Selectmen for their support over the years, his fellow law enforcement officers, his community and especially the officers and staff of the Farmington Police Department, saying that "Their dedication, hard work and loyalty is unparalleled." He also thanked his wife and family for their love and unwavering support.

Town Manager Richard Davis said that the Board of Selectmen had been notified and would take up the subject at Tuesday's meeting.