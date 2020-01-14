Farmington Police Department names Employee of the Year

FARMINGTON - A Farmington Police Department sergeant was recognized as the Employee of the Year by Police Chief Jack Peck this week.

Sgt. Edward Hastings IV was selected as the department's Employee of the Year for 2019, Peck wrote in a letter that thanked the officer for his efforts on behalf of the town. The award is given out annually to an employee that "stands well above other employees in the performance of their duties," Peck said.

Examples cited by Peck included Hastings' efforts to acquire surplus property for the department through a Law Enforcement Support Office program and his teaching as a Drug Recognition Expert at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy all while working as one of the department's two patrol shift supervisors. The letter also referenced Hastings' actions during the Sept. 16, 2019 explosion on the Farmington Falls Road.

"On Sept. 16, you were one of the first officers to arrive at the LEAP explosion site," Peck wrote. "If not for your immediate response, life saving measures and leadership, I believe this tragedy would have been worse."

Peck went on to note that Hastings later coordinated the funeral honor guard, processions from Portland and worked with many of the affected families.

Hastings worked initially as a patrol officer for Farmington, spending three-plus years as an investigator with the State Fire Marshal's Office before rejoining the department as a sergeant in March 2012. He previously received the Employee of the Year award in 2012.

"Your professionalism and commitment to your job are apparent to your co-workers and also to the members of the community," Peck wrote.