Farmington police seek individuals, vehicle after Maine Smoke Shop robbed

FARMINGTON - Police are seeking assistance in identifying two people they believe may be responsible for stealing several cartons of cigarettes from a local area business.

Police say that the Maine Smoke Shop was burglarized at roughly 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Cigarettes were taken, with the alleged thieves caught on camera. Police also have a vehicle of interest, a red Prius, after the smoke shop crime was linked to another burglary in Bar Harbor on Feb. 25.

Specifically, the male subject in the black jacket can be seen on a video captured at the Steamboat Landing in Bar Harbor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.