Farmington Public Library raises funds for new furnace

FARMINGTON - Board members of the Farmington Public Library are in 'all hands on deck' mode when it comes to fundraising efforts, after being told by the town's selectmen that more needs to be done.

"We took it to heart when they told us we didn't raise enough last year," Library Board Chair Barbara Marshall said.

The library originally requested a 40 percent increase to its town appropriation portion of the budget, going from $149,500 to $209,990. The proposed increase covered the new minimum wage law approved by Maine voters at the November referendum, as well as the federally-required wage increase for salaries employees. Health insurance increased by $9,000 due to an employee becoming full-time, with the library proposing an additional .8 employee to assist with expanded usage of the library.

A special budget committee meeting was held in February to discuss a revised budget request for the library of $187,094. Committee members voted to stay with their original recommendation of $165,945, an 11 percent increase from the 2016 budget, while selectmen passed a recommendation of $157,723.

At the March town meeting, a motion was passed to increase the requested amount to $196,029.

Despite the amended article being passed by enthusiastically supportive voters, the amount still leaves the library just scraping by. A recent assessment of the building's antique furnace reported that it will need to be replaced by the end of the summer, an expense that could cost up to $16,000.

The Library staff has been exploring grants to help fund the project. Two have been submitted to the Tabitha and Stephen King Foundation and Gladys Brooks Foundation, but the awards will not be announced until later this year. But with the warmer months quickly dwindling, additional plans for funding are needed now.

One way that Marshall, along with employees of the library and other board members, are addressing this issue is by lining up a series of fundraising opportunities for locals to participate in.

Several "pop-up silent auctions" will be hosted by local businesses, raffling off donated items such as massage and restaurant gift certificates and artwork by local artisans. Local organizations are being asked to pitch in as well, and Marshall's family has offered to triple any donations made, up to $7,000.

"We see so many different community members, from all walks of life, enjoying the library. From the retired, to small children, to teens and the homeless. It's nice to see that it's not just one population using it," Library Director Maurie Stockford said.

Juanita Bean, longtime library supporter and former library board chair, will be visiting local businesses to ask for participation. Donations can also be sent to the library, 117 Academy St. Farmington, Me 04938. All gifts to the library will be tax deductible.