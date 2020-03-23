Farmington Recreation Department organizing daily online programming

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreational Department's staff has been working hard on organizing daily programing for you and your children for the foreseeable future. The Recreation Department’s “Online Community Fun Time” will include weekly challenges, live interactive programming, as well as fun instructional videos. A weekly schedule will be posted every Sunday to the Department’s Facebook page, which can be found here.

Farmington Recreation’s staff is strongly committed to continue providing the level of service our citizens have come to expect from our department. This programming will also provide a wonderful way for us to all stay connected and help us to continue reaching out to our wonderful community.

Programming (live and prerecorded videos) will be posted every day throughout the week, as well as “30 second Daily Sports Drills” with Zack and Griffin Conlogue. Farmington Recreation’s online programming will allow participants to engage in activities and develop skills so they can have fun and stay sharp during this period of social distancing!

Programming will include, “Movement Monday’s” filled with activities to get your child up and moving, “LIVE - Creative Cooking Tuesday’s” inspiring parents and children to create awesome snacks, “Wacky Wednesday’s” will be a variety of different projects involving arts, crafts, and languages, “LIVE - Origami Thursday’s” with Eddie Yuen, “LIVE - Science Friday’s” with a variety of interactive science projects, and “Scavenger Saturday’s” with scavenger hunts and nature activities. Programing will be led by Recreation Department staff, Joy Jancewicz, Jess Howe, and Jennifer Savage with other staff and special guest appearances.

The Recreation Department will have more programs and events to follow in the coming weeks. Again, please be sure to follow us on our Facebook page and tune in on Sundays to find out the schedule for the following week. Also, please participate with adult consent or supervision.