Farmington resident honored for life saving attempts

FARMINGTON - Pamela Hawkins Poisson, a lifelong Farmington resident, recently received an international award from The Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Inc.

At the organization's 34th international convention in July at Stone Mountain, Georgia, Poisson was presented the Meritorious Service Life Saving Award for her life saving attempts while attending a regional conference in Granby Quebec in Sept. 2017.

Poisson is an honorary member of Maine III chapter of the Blue Knights, which was started in 1974 in Bangor and now has over 28,000 members in nearly 30 countries.

In Granby she responded to the room of another hotel guest after hearing a woman screaming, in French, from the hall. She found the man in cardiac arrest and, as the wife continued CPR, Poisson had EMS called and was able to get an A.E.D. defibrillator.

Sylvain Landreville, the president of the Quebec V chapter, also received the same award for responding to Poisson’s request and relieving the wife doing compressions, while Poisson defibrillated the 52-year-old man four times and provided ventilations.

Results of their attempts were grim but early defibrillation was his best chance and the man was able to receive that care until turned over to local emergency services. Poisson, a certified emergency nurse, had just retired the prior month from nearly 40 years as an ER RN.