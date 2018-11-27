Farmington resident killed in Route 27 crash

KINGFIELD - One Farmington man was killed and two others were injured after their vehicle collided with a tractor trailer truck on Route 27 Tuesday evening.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, dispatchers received a report of the two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:33 p.m. A red 1997 Subaru Legacy had been traveling south on Route 27 when, according to witnesses, it lost traction on the road and started to skid sideways into the path of a northbound red 1994 Peterbilt.

Nichols said that witnesses indicated that neither vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed. Road conditions at the scene were poor due to Tuesday's storm, which closed schools and governmental buildings across the state.

Seth Gordon, 28 of Farmington, a passenger in the Subaru, was killed in the crash. The Subaru's operator, Leroy Gordon, 76; and a second passenger, Scott Kidder, 18; both also of Farmington, were both transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Nichols said that both men were in critical condition.

The operator of the Peterbilt, Cedrick Allaire, 25 of Westbury, Quebec, was not injured in the crash. Nichols noted that the truck's trailer was empty when the crash occurred.

FCSO Deputies Brian McCormick and Brad Scovil were dispatched to the scene. They were joined by FCSO and Maine State Police personnel, including Lt. David Rackliffe, Sgt. Nate Bean, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Nichols, as well as Troopers Joseph Parker and Bernie Campbell. NorthStar EMS and firefighters from Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley's departments also responded to Route 27, which was closed as law enforcement investigated. Collins Towing & Repair removed the tractor trailer from the scene.

McCormick is the primary investigator for the crash, which remains under investigation.