Farmington residents, students participate in Global Climate Strike events

FARMINGTON - A Global Climate Strike event that included gatherings across the world resulted in two events in the Farmington area, with more than 150 people participating.

More than 150 countries participated in the Global Climate Strike last Friday, with mostly students and other young adults demanding that world leaders take steps to address climate change. The events were designed to coincide with this week's United Nations climate summit. In Maine, the largest event in Portland drew more than 2,000 participants, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In Farmington, Rangeley Lakes Regional School student Hannah McMillan helped organize events in Meetinghouse Park at noon and an evening event in front of the post office. She said that Farmington was a perfect location for the event, with the University of Maine at Farmington and Mt. Blue Middle and High school.

"I think it's important to get as many young people involved in the fight for climate justice as possible," McMillan said. "They have to realize that it is their future in which climate change is going to have direct impacts upon."

More than a 100 people were at Meetinghouse Park Friday, listening to a series of speakers. McMillan said she was grateful to see the turnout.

"It gives me high motivation moving forward knowing that there are a lot of other students in Maine wanting to be a part of this fight. Seeing the world strike for climate change gave me a sense of unification, a global initiation to change our ways in order to live more sustainably," McMillan said.

Governor Janet Mills appeared before the United Nations General Assembly Monday, the first such appearance by a sitting governor in Maine's history. She indicated that she had signed an Executive Order committing the state to carbon neutrality by 2045.

"We all have what it takes to combat climate change, to protect the irreplaceable earth we share and care for," Governor Mills said, in her remarks. "What is more precious than water, air, soil, the health and happiness of our children and our children’s children and yours? For all of them, today, by Executive Order, I am pledging that Maine will be carbon neutral by 2045."

The order requires that the newly-created Maine Climate Council provide recommendations by the end of the year on ways to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.