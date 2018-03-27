Farmington residents support road plan, funding for outside agencies

FARMINGTON - The annual town meeting brought roughly 100 residents to the Community Center gymnasium Monday night to discuss a proposed $5.79 million budget, including road expenditures and a proposal to fund outside agencies previously covered at the county level.

The meeting began with results from the day's election. In the only contested race at the polls, incumbent Director Iris Silverstein was reelected to the Regional School Unit 9 school board. Silverstein had 445 votes, while challenger Nancy Porter had 103.

Selectman Matt Smith ran unopposed for another three-year term on the board, receiving 473 votes. Heather Ahren-Huish was also unopposed for RSU 9 school board seat, after being voted in with 502 votes. Ahren-Huish, who was appointed interim director until July 1, will finish a two-year term.

An article that proposed to raise and appropriate $270,736 toward the Capital Improvement Program for town roads led to considerable discussion from residents, mainly wanting to know what the plan of action is. Some were in support of a motion to amend the figure to $280,736, hoping the increase would allow the Public Works Department to make more improvements sooner. The amendment was voted down and passed at the original recommendation.

Town officials had previously indicated that among this year's priorities was completing the Titcomb Hill Road project and beginning work on High Street. Over the past five years, the town has worked each year to reconstruct another section of road.

"We're doing the best we can. It might take 20 years to get to all the roads, but we're building them right. It's going to take time and commitment, and you all have shown that you are committed," Town Manager Richard Davis said.

With two articles added late in the town's budget process, residents were asked to consider sending a statement to the Franklin County Commissioners and to raise and appropriate $18,000 toward a number of non-profit organizations not typically funded at the town level.

The majority of residents present supported making a statement to the county commissioners, requesting that they restore funding for the non-profits impacted by last year's county budget process. Some voiced their support for the statement, including Selectman Stephan Bunker, a former county budget committee member who said that the system steamlined the funding process into single source solicitation. Other residents took the opportunity to share their opinions with Commissioner Charlie Webster, a Farmington resident, who was present at the meeting.

"This was a thoughtful process. We had to make a tough decision but it came down to taking care of our tax payers. It's not that complicated," Webster said.

Last year's $143,000 in reductions impacted 10 agencies, including Children's Task Force, Adult Basic Education, Tri-County Mental Health Services, Western Maine Transportation Services, Western Maine Community Action, Greater Franklin Development Council, Seniors Plus, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice and Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation. The funding article on Monday's town meeting warrant was based off Farmington's share of that $143,000 cut: $18,000.

That money was to be distributed in accordance with the reduction each organization had. For example, Children's Task Force, the first organization on the list, was reduced last year from a $10,000 request to a $5,000 appropriation at the county level. Monday's vote provided the organization with $857.

Supporters said that the average tax dollar increase per home to fund the 10 organizations would be roughly $4.

"We live in a rural area. Many families don't have the money to donate out of pocket. That's why it's so important that we use some of these funds to support these agencies," Erika Schumacher, a pediatrician, said. "There is not a day that goes by that I don't see multiple families using these services. I wouldn't be able to do my job without them."

One resident made a comparison to the previous road repair discussion - saying that if the same argument were used in that situation, he should be outraged that his tax dollars are paying for another person's road maintenance.

Selectman Chair Josh Bell spoke against supporting the article, questioning how the agencies were chosen among the many that exist. He said that the agencies should do their own fundraising to make ends meet.

"It's erroneous to make the assertion that these agencies don't fundraise," Schumacher said. "These people milk an unbelievable amount from every penny they receive. They have budgets of nothing and they make magic of it. This is about making our community healthier."

Residents approved the $18,000 expenditure.

As proposed, the budget includes $5,791,076 in municipal operations, capital improvements like the paving plan, debt service and funding for outside agencies such as the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Farmington Public Library, as well as the $18,000 for the 10 organizations. The total budget represents roughly a $100,000 reduction from the current fiscal year, or a little less than 2 percent. The current fiscal year includes the $250,000 increase made by residents at the March 2017 annual town meeting for public works equipment.