Farmington Rotary’s ‘Price is Right’ show returns March 24

FARMINGTON - The annual Price is Right Show, a crowd favorite organized by the Farmington Rotarians, will return to the Mt. Blue Campus on March 24. Featuring fabulous prizes and giveaways, the event raises money used by the Rotary to fund a number of projects.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the event running from 6 to 8 p.m. The money booth will be returning this year, offering participants a chance to earn cash. Unlike the television show the fundraiser is based on, there is a guaranteed winner of a showcase, featuring a number of amazing items.

This year’s theme is blue and gold. Participants dressed in blue and gold can win additional prizes.

General admission to the event is $10, with no additional purchase necessary. Participants must be 18 to play. Tickets are available from any Farmington Rotarian and at Madore’s Market in West Farmington, Douin’s Market in New Sharon and Ron’s Market in Farmington.

Proceeds from the event benefit a wide range of projects around the world and close to home. These include helping to provide emergency heating assistance, warm pajamas for children in collaboration with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, scholarships, backpacks in partnership with United Way’s Packs for Progress program, and safe drinking water in Guatemala.