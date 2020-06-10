Farmington select approves new liquor license, proposed police department budget

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Selectboard met Tuesday evening to discuss a new liquor license application, two revised department budget proposals and a memorial sculpture at the site of the former LEAP building.

The Farmhouse Beer Garden, located at 926 Farmington Falls Road, was approved for a liquor license to sell beer and wine; the newly established beer garden and pizza restaurant hopes to open by July 4. Owner Keeley Valverde said despite the current situation with COVID-19, she decided to move forward with her plans of opening that have been in place for a long time now.

The beer garden will be hosted at her home, which has beautiful views of the surrounding hills, she said, and will be outdoor seating only which is fitting for the current restrictions, she said.

"I think it's going to be a great experience and a nice addition to town," she said.

The Farmhouse will sell ice cream, local beer, pizza and wine and will include a fire pit in the hangout area. Valverde has owned and operated a hotel with bar and restaurant in the past, so she is familiar with the business she said.

"I'm appealing to more of the relax and enjoy experience. We won't have late hours and we're not appealing to young kids to come and hang out. We're going for the family experience," she said.

In other business, Town Manager Richard Davis said the proposed 2020/2021 budget is $770 dollars below the 2019 figures. The proposed total budget, after adjustments were made by the Parks and Recreation Department and the Police Department, is roughly $6.1 million.

Farmington Chief of Police Jack Peck said he was able to reduce their proposed budget to $82,316 less than the previous year's. That figure is currently being proposed at $1.3 million. Peck said between a lack of applicants for two vacant positions, and the Police Academy being closed, he was able to reduce figures. The two vacant positions were cut from his budget for the first six months of the fiscal year, and training expenses were reduced to $9,350 with the expectation that the academy will remain closed for a while.

"I think we can save this amount, if not more. I'm willing to take a look at it all the time and do what we can do," he told the board.

Davis made the recommendation for the annual town meeting to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board has the power to commit taxes based on last year's budget, and he expects there will even be a reduction. The only other option would be a referendum vote, he said, which would still likely draw a large crowd to the voting ballots. No decisions were made regarding the town meeting.

The Parks and Recreation Department was also able to reduce their proposed budget by $4,498 after cutting back on some programming expenses. Department head Matt Foster said they won't be running the swim program this summer, which is where the majority of the savings were made. He allocated some of that money toward equipment repair, but was able to bring the proposed budget down to $188,566.

The construction of a memorial sculpture is being proposed for town-owned property directly across the road from where a former LEAP building exploded last fall. Davis said there hasn't been any discussion at the town level about the sculpture, and since selectmen have the responsibility for the property he wanted to bring the idea forward.

Selectman Scott Landry said Chief Terry Bell wasn't thrilled by the proposed idea, but is open to conversation with local artist Vera Johnson who is attempting to create the memorial.

"They're trying to do good and get a memorial up, let's let them figure out what they want or don't want to do," Landry said.