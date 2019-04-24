Farmington select board awards bids for Front Street lighting

FARMINGTON - Selectmen met briefly Tuesday night to award two bids and determine a source of funding for Greater Franklin Development Council after an article at last month's town meeting approved them to do so.

In an ongoing project on Front Street, the board authorized an expenditure of $28,011 to install decorative street lights. The project was awarded to the low bidder, Collins and Collins Electric. The funding will be taken out of the Downtown Businesses Tax Increment Financing account, which was determined as the source of funding at the beginning of the project. An additional $44,955 has already been spent on lighting, bringing the total to $72,966. The remaining $27,034 could be put toward more sidewalk work, according to Town Manager Richard Davis.

An additional bid for street striping was awarded to Lucas Striping, LLC out of Readfield. Lucas Striping was the only company to put in a bid for the work, and the town has used them in the past, said Davis. The total authorized cost came to $21,905.

Finally, selectmen voted to fund GFDC using the Franklin Printing TIF account, which funds several other smaller fees such as the Chamber of Commerce membership and the Androscoggin Valley Council of Government fee. Town members voted to fund the non-profit at last month's town meeting in the amount of $7,200.