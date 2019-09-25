Farmington selectboard approves cemetery gravel, updates to signs

FARMINGTON - Selectmen gathered for the first regularly scheduled meeting since a devastating explosion rocked the town they represent last week.

The meeting was delayed to accommodate Town Manager Richard Davis, who was on his way back from visiting Farmington Fire Department Chief Terry Bell. Davis reported that Bell was in good spirits: "sharp, alert and joking" like normal.

"He was just the same old Terry. He's ready to come home," Davis said.

Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter was discharged on Monday, following the homecoming of Capt. Timothy Hardy and firefighter Joseph Hastings who were both released last week. Chief Bell and Capt. Scott Baxter remain at Maine Medical Center with improved conditions following last week's explosion. LEAP Inc. employee Larry Lord is receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. People in the Farmington area and beyond are mourning the death of Capt. Michael Bell.

"I just want to say how proud and happy I am to be a citizen of Farmington," Selectman Michael Fogg said.

The meeting brimmed with emotion as the board discussed the outpouring of support from thousands of people, and the strength of their tight-knit community.

"We're all in this together," Davis said.

The business agenda was brief; selectmen are still seeking an interim representative for the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors. No applications were received after the last request. The position will only last until the March 2020 town meeting when a regular candidate will be chosen.

An amount of $4,991 was approved for a gravel overlay in the Fairview and Riverside Cemeteries. Davis said it has been a need for a couple of years but just hadn't happened yet. The funds will be used from the cemetery infrastructure reserve account.

Money from the special projects fund was appropriated for adding a metal surface to two 'Welcome to Farmington' signs. An amount of $320 was approved from a total balance of $861. The project will be done by Signworks and should last roughly ten years according to Davis.