Farmington Selectboard approves marijuana businesses, moves to discontinue road

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen moved to discontinue a town road, approved five marijuana-related business applications and discussed several updates with Town Manager Richard Davis at Tuesday's meeting.

After holding a public hearing, the board voted to file an order of discontinuance with the town clerk for the Stinchfield Road, located off of Route 4 roughly half a mile beyond the Fairbanks Road bridge. Town officials said that the road is essentially a driveway for a home recently acquired by a new owner. Up until now the short, steep road has been owned and maintained by the town, but the new owner has requested that it be private, according to Davis.

"It's a win-win," Davis said. "We don't have to send a plow down there anymore and it's a bonus that the property owner requested it."

Discontinuing Stinchfield road will be finalized at either the March town meeting or a special town meeting.

Five applications for marijuana-related businesses were approved by the board, following a public hearing that brought a room full of people. Two applications were for medical marijuana stores: Mike McInnis for GreenGrow LLC on the Fairbanks Road and Sam Morris for Caniba Naturals LLC on Broadway, while three applications were for adult use stores: two filed by Luke Sirois for Narrow Gauge Botanicals LLC on the Wilton Road and for Lakemont LLC on High Street, and a third application filed by Matthew and Wendi Smith for a business on the Partridge Road. Matthew Smith, a selectman on the board, did not vote on his application.

A sixth application for an adult use marijuana store, for Jacob Angelakis and Biome LLC at 105 Bridge Street, was tabled by the board. That will provide time for the owner to get an updated inspection for their facility which was reportedly being renovated to deal with an extensive black mold issue.

Finally, the board received several updates from Davis regarding issues raised at previous meetings.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Foster requested and was approved to reject a handful of bids that he had received for the purchase of a riding mower. Davis told the board that all of the bids that were placed had issues of not meeting the specs of the request, or coming in past deadline. After reviewing the bids, Foster has recommended holding off for this mowing season with the hopes of better options in the spring.