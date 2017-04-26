Farmington selectmen approve engineering work for Front Street culvert project

FARMINGTON - Selectmen at Tuesday night's meeting approved a recommendation to continue working with Dirigo Engineering of Fairfield for the bidding and contract work of the Front Street Culvert Project. Board members agreed upon a $4,500 fee for the services.

The project will address the frequent flooding of the lower portion of Front Street, near McDonald's, by enlarging the culvert that is already there. Town Manager Richard Davis reported the new culvert will be fairly similar to what already exists, but will help do a better job of allowing water to pass through unrestricted. The project will also include adding a much needed sidewalk to the street.

The cost of the project will be partially covered by a $75,000 grant through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The grant was applied for with the help of Dirigo Engineering. The additional $45,000 needed will most likely be taken out of the Public Works budget, Davis said.

The town's annual Arbor Week will take place from May 14 to May 20, after getting the approval of board members last night.

Farmington has been a designated Tree City for 39 years now. It is one of only 37 towns in the state with the designation, and one of three that has been so for more than 37 years. Tree City USA was established in 1976, making Farmington one of the earliest towns in the country to become an official Tree City.

After last year's high rate of fires, 40 percent of which were initially caused by trees, local Forester Patty Cormier said the Conservation Commission applied and received a grant to conduct research on the trees of downtown Farmington.

"It's a preventative measure that could end up saving the town money," Cormier said.

The research covered topics such as the health of the trees and the placement of branches when looking at electrical lines and public walkways. The results of the study will provide the town with recommendations as to which trees need maintenance, which are fine and what the total worth of the trees are to the town.

One example is the ancient pine tree on Main Street. Davis said he believes the tree has been struck by lightning more than once and will definitely require a plan in the near future. Cormier agreed that the tree is a definite risk to the public, noting that it is about 30 to 40 percent decayed on the upper half.

"It has a lot of sentimental value to the town. I am waiting for and open to advice as to when it needs to be taken care of," Davis said.

The full results of the study will be presented at an Arbor Week event held on May 16 in the North Church basement at 3:30 p.m.