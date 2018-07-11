Farmington selectmen approve Front Street bid, support ASF proposal

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen voted 4-1 to support a proposed project from the Atlantic Salmon Federation to remove the Walton's Mill Pond Dam at Tuesday evening's meeting.

Selectman Matt Smith voted against the motion. The final decision will be left up to voters at a referendum to be held in November.

The proposed project involves the complete deconstruction of the Walton's Mill Pond Dam, which was deemed a barrier for the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009. The ASF has been meeting with town officials and the public over the course of the last year to present information on the project. Although the town essentially has two options, ASF is only able to secure funding for the complete removal. The option of partial removal with an installed fish ladder would not receive monetary support from the organization.

The total cost of the project, covered by secured funding, would be an estimated $1.2 million, which would include a town-led redesign of the park, as well as culvert reconstruction and funding for future maintenance.

The total cost of the fishway construction is estimated between $200,000 to $380,000, with the town carrying most of the cost. The additional issue is that the dam itself, a 20-foot tall structure, is believed to need significant repair. Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to $550,000 to $720,000 in cost, with Farmington responsible for raising most of the money.

"I can't see spending three-quarters million of tax payers money to fix a leaky old dam," Town Manager Richard Davis said. "The bottom line is we're in violation of the endangered species act. Whether we wanted it or not, the spotlight has been put upon us and right now we have the opportunity take advantage of money being given to us."

Several public informational meetings have been held, with three more scheduled for late September and October. The project will go to a vote at the November referendum.

In other business, selectmen moved forward with renovations on Front Street after receiving bids from three different businesses. The package was awarded to low bidder Ranger Contracting of Oakland for the amount of $421,402. The motion was passed unanimously with the expectation that the company will provide references.

Ranger Contracting's bid price came in about $20,000 less than the other two companies, however, the number is still roughly $12k more than the projected budget for the project according to Davis.

The estimated budget included using $200k from the Public Works Department, in addition to a $75k grant from the Department of Environmental Protection and $100k from the town TIF account. Davis requested that selectmen consider drawing an additional $22k from the TIF account, which he reported of having a balance of $35,000.

Selectmen approved using the requested TIF funds which will cover this initial phase of the project, which should complete roughly 80 percent of the entire project according to Public Works Director Phil Hutchins. Davis said after the awarding of the bid, and upon positive references, construction should be able to kick off in early August.