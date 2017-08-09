Farmington selectmen approve funding for broadband effort

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved appropriating $2,121 from the Tax Increment Financing account toward the Franklin County Broadband Effort- a grassroots initiative to increase the region's access to better quality internet.

The effort has asked each town in the county to contribute funds toward the first phase of the project which will produce a report on the availability of internet that already exists, where there might be any holes and the speeds at which the internet is available.

The requested amount for each town was determined on a mileage basis. Although Farmington has some of the best access to internet within Franklin County, several selectmen as well as FCBE organizer Charlie Woodworth, commented on the lack of consistent quality of internet throughout the town.

Town Manager Richard Davis reported that a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $500,000 was officially awarded to Origin USA for the development of their new downtown factory. The Industry-born company will open the doors to their new home at 125 High Street on August 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with tours of their new facility and a community pig roast.

"It will be a good fit for our downtown," Davis said.