Farmington selectmen approve liquor license, Credit Enhancement Agreement

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved a liquor license and a Credit Enhancement Agreement for the new memory care unit at Tuesday night's meeting.

A liquor license has been granted for the new Big Sky Grill, owned by John Moore, that will open Thursday June 15. The outdoor restaurant will accompany the Big Sky Drive-In movie theater which is expected to open sometime in late June. It will feature live music on the patio, which overlooks Prescott Field with views of the surrounding mountains.

On Monday, the Planning Board approved the launch of Phase II for the Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, which is being constructed on the Knowlton Corner Road.

The 20,000 square foot facility will consist of 36 beds, specializing in the care of those with Alzheimer's and other memory impairments. It will include 12 private rooms and 12 double rooms with 24 MaineCare subsidized beds available, a central courtyard and central common areas such as an activity room, kitchen, TV room and reading room. The expansion would consist of an additional 66 total beds in 46 residential care units and 18 apartments, as well as rooms for staff, food preparation, dining, recreation, training, maintenance and housekeeping, among other duties. The project cost is estimated in the application at $7.2 million.

At a special town meeting in July 2015, voters unanimously approved a 10-year tax increment financing agreement for the unit, offsetting some of the estimated $1 million costs of developing the site. Those costs include running a cross-country sewer line and installing a booster pump station.

On Tuesday, selectmen approved a Credit Enhancement Agreement that will return 100 percent of taxable income on new valuation to Woodlands Senior Living for 10 years, from 2017 to 2026. Assuming the tax rate and assessed value remain unchanged, the agreement will return $752,000 to the company over 10 years.

The agreement will hold the property at its current valuation of $118,000, as far as the state is concerned, and additional development would therefore not factor into the town's valuation. Because the development's state valuation would not show an increase, the state's aid to education and municipal sharing will not be reduced and Farmington’s share of the county assessment will not be increased as a result of the new value. The total savings to the town over the 10-year period are estimated at $680,948, presuming education, county tax and state revenue sharing calculations don't change.