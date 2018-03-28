Farmington selectmen approve police cruiser purchase

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen met Tuesday night to discuss bids for a new police cruiser, the acceptance of a new grant for the Police Department and to elect officers for the ensuing year.

The board's composition did not change following Monday's election, as Selectman Matt Smith, running uncontested, was elected to the board for another three-year term with 473 votes. Selectmen unanimously elected Josh Bell to remain in his position of Chair of the board, with Selectman Stephan Bunker as Vice Chair and Selectman Mike Fogg as Secretary.

Selectmen approved having the Farmington Police Department accept a grant they applied for in the amount of $2,100 to cover the wages of overtime officers on "high saturation visibility patrol." The grant is awarded by the Bureau of Highway Safety and is meant specifically for enforcing underage drinking laws. The overtime hours will target those nights with increased potential for underage drinking and driving. such as the night of graduation.

"We certainly do not want to have to enforce these laws, but they are important ones," Chief Jack Peck said.

The department also received approval to accept the lowest bid for a new Ford Interceptor SUV police cruiser to replacing an aging vehicle. The replacement is part of a four to five-year rotation plan, with the oldest vehicle, a 2013 Ford with more than 120,000 miles, being traded in for the new vehicle.

The bid was awarded to Quirk Ford of Augusta for the amount of $24,156. The cruiser will be available immediately.