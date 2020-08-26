Farmington selectmen discuss 2020 tax rates

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday evening to discuss 2020 tax scenarios, the possibility of accepting a new COVID-19 grant for public safety, as well as other local topics of concern. The meeting opened by introducing the newest hire in the Farmington Police Department, Riley Dowe. According to Chief Jack Peck, the department had a difficult time finding someone to fill the position, but Dowe has been on the job for three weeks now and has proved to be a positive addition. Peck also asked the board to approve their acceptance of a Covid-19 grant of $4,770 to purchase 16 N-95 masks for public safety. The police department is hoping to save some of the grant funds to upgrade respirators. The vote to approve the acceptance of the grant money was unanimous.

The board moved to discuss four possible 2020 Tax Rate Scenarios. Most of the debate around this issue was concerning the amount of overlay. The tax assessor present was most concerned with trying to build reserve funds in order to better prepare for the 2021 tax season when businesses and individuals alike will be recovering from the financial pains of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have complete faith in our tax assessor,” Selectman Michael Fogg said. “I think he’s trying to prepare the town as best he can.”

The vote to approve the tax assessor’s plan to take $50,000 from the town tif fund and allocate $40,138.79 for overlay, resulting in a tax rate decrease, was met with a 3:1 vote of approval.

While on the original agenda for the meeting, the discussion over the Manager’s Annual Performance Evaluation was postponed until the next board meeting on Sept. 8.

A new road name change was proposed by two community members who wished to rename their road Rue Petite so that it would translate to “small road.” This was in honor of a former owner of the road, Ron Small. The board members saw nothing wrong with this tribute and unanimously approved it.

Other news included a discussion of whether or not the University of Maine Farmington would be able to use Hippach field this season for baseball, but a consensus proved inconclusive. The Parks and Recreation Department has also hired a new Assistant Director, Michael Muse.

“We believe he will be an asset to the department,” Town Manager Richard Davis said.