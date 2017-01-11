Farmington selectmen discuss fire department, library budgets

FARMINGTON - Selectmen got their first look at the 2017 budget Tuesday evening, meeting with department heads to discuss $230,000 in requested increases.

It was the board's initial review of the department head requests, after a Jan. 3 storm cancelled the previous meeting. The Budget Committee will hear a similar presentation tonight; both boards will eventually make recommendations that will appear in the annual town meeting warrant in March. Voters will set the budget at that meeting.

Department head requests for the municipal operating budget would, if recommended and/or eventually approved at town meeting, represent an increase of $178,811, or 3.8 percent over the previous year. According to Town Manager Richard Davis, total appropriations, including debt service and outside agencies such as the Farmington Public Library, would increase by 4.3 percent if every request and recommendation was approved.

Increases in proposed departmental budgets include an additional $81,000 in Farmington Fire Rescue's budget, covering the cost of the full-time firefighter positions implemented after last year's budget process. Residents overwhelmingly supported the department's budgetary request at the 2016 town meeting, effectively adding four, full-time firefighter/EMT positions. That budget included roughly $33,000 to cover the cost of the positions for nine months; this year's budget includes the $52,000 to cover the cost for 12 months.

Fire Chief Terry Bell is also proposing an increase of $47,000, to $75,000, in the department's equipment reserve fund. This increase is being made alongside a $47,000 decrease in the town's debt service due to the Tower 3 truck being fully paid off. The next firefighting apparatus slated for replacement would be in 2020, Bell said, although the town would need to replace its 22 air packs and 44 air bottles over the course of the next year or so. The cost of that has been estimated at $130,000, although the department has applied for a grant to cover that cost. The equipment reserve has $116,000 in it, prior to any addition this year.

The Public Works Department is proposing the purchase of a new truck in two years, setting aside $108,000 each year to purchase the vehicle outright, rather than bonding it. The truck could be used for both road plowing and construction, Public Works Director Philip Hutchins said, noting the department was using trucks from the 1990s that had maintenance issues that periodically kept them off the road during storms. The department had 10 trucks, Hutchins said, with the fleet averaging about 11 years in age.

Hutchins is also recommending an increase in the funding for the five-year road plan. The $37,000 increase would protect against spikes in the cost of liquid asphalt, Hutchins said. The road plan calls for Titcomb Hill Road to be reconstructed over the next two years, as well as some associated work on High Street and North Street.

A $5,000 increase is also proposed for the building reserve account, adding $10,000 this year to cover the $20,000 total cost to repair the salt shed. The walls of the shed are bowing outward, Hutchins said, due to years of pressure created by the loader sitting on top of the salt pile.

One of the biggest proposed increases is for a non-town department: the Farmington Public Library is proposing a 40 percent increase to its town appropriation, going from $149,500 to $209,990. Library Director Maurie Stockford cited the impact of the new minimum wage law approved by Maine voters at the November referendum, as well as the federally-required wage increase for salaries employees. Health insurance increased by $9,000 due to an employee becoming full-time, with the library proposing an additional .8 employee to assist with expanded usage of the library.

Selectmen questioned the increase, noting that a 40 percent increase in the town appropriation was significant. While noting that he supported the library, Selectman Matthew Smith suggested that increase would raise its appropriation above municipal departments.

"You're asking for more than some of our own departments," Smith said. Those departments, unlike the library, were operated directly by the town, he noted.

Stockford said that the library had not been adequately funding its costs over the past few years, running deficits of $17,773 and $24,693 in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Only a one-time contribution by a benefactor had allowed the library to run a $5,214 surplus in 2014. Approximately $34,000 of the proposed increase to the town's appropriation represented increases to the personnel lines; the remaining $25,000 covered that deficit.

Chair Joshua Bell said he had serious concerns with the request, saying that he was "really disappointed" with the library's fundraising numbers. The library accumulated a combined $8,500 in donations and fundraising last year, and is projecting $6,500 this year.

"I know that other towns have challenged their libraries to fund raise," Bell said. He suggested that the library's supporters would likely embrace a festival or other fundraising event centered around the library.

Town Manager Davis suggested a legacy drive to boost the library's endowment fund, which also goes toward its operating costs.

Selectman Michael Fogg said that 65 percent of the library's budget would be covered by town appropriations if the budget were to pass as proposed, a figure that he said "seems high." He suggested the library board consider making adjustments to their proposal, given remarks by the board.