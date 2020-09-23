Farmington selectmen meeting discusses dam removal and Walton’s Mill Park improvements

FARMINGTON - On Tuesday evening, the Farmington Board of Selectmen meeting began with a detailed presentation from Miranda Nemeth, Project Manager for the Atlantic Salmon Federation, who was speaking on behalf of those overseeing the Walton's Mill Dam Removal and Park Improvement project on Temple Stream.

There are several agencies involved with the Planning Board committee, to ensure that the process takes into account agricultural and wildlife concerns while still adhering to construction deadlines. Nemeth presented a three-phase plan for the dam removal as well as specific features of the park.

Despite facing initial cost increases and construction delays on Clover Mill Road, Nemeth said: "We do anticipate to start construction in 2021."

The first phase, "draw down," in which the gate at the dam is opened and the water is allowed to lower, will take approximately 45 days just after the first ice thaw. Based on the advice received from the wildlife agencies being consulted on this, drawing the water down 3-6 feet will allow the water fowl to have time to adapt before nesting season, as well as ensure that salmon migration patterns and local vegetation are not disrupted.

“On July 15, we're allowed to get in the water,” said Nemeth. The removal of the dam itself will take between 4 and 6 weeks after that and some of the boulders taken from the dam will be repurposed in the park improvement project farther down the stream. Phase 3 of the plan will take between 6 and 8 weeks and include the demolition of “accessory structures,” including the gate, a walkway and a waterwheel which will also be repurposed in the park. The entire plan is slotted to be finished by Sept. 30, at which point they can move to the park improvement project.

Walton Mill’s Park will maintain its original walking trails, but the improvements focus on creating a more efficient parking lot, an increase in vegetation, the addition of granite stairs, and a new pavilion and bathroom with wooden facades meant to “emulate the history of the mills” in the area, according to Nemeth.

“We want a final construction manual by October. But this is what we think would be the best approach. It’s a suggestive sequence,” said Nemeth as a closing consideration for the board. The board members were each given detailed plans to consider further.

After the presentation, the board moved to discuss a $53,000 Keep Maine Healthy grant which they hope will be used towards the installation of an electronic message board outside the Farmington Town Office. They hope that this will increase attendance at town events and help to inform the public. The installation will need to be completed by the end of this fall to utilize the grant money. There are no concrete plans for the remaining half of the grant money at this time.

Following, the board unanimously approved an application from Betty Jespersen to serve on the Budget Committee.

“We welcome her,” said Selectmen Mike Fogg.

There was also a unanimous approval regarding the naming of a new road off of South Strong Road to Finite Road. The board approved three Municipal Quitclaim Deeds as well as two new cemetery lot conveyances, and the minutes from the Aug. 25 meeting without deliberation.

Town Manager Richard Davis updated the board on the upcoming resignation of Ken Schmidt, a local in the Public Works Department. A posting will be listed in the near future advertising to fill his position. Peter Brennick will also be joining the Recycling Center.

Selectman Chair Josh Bell raised concerns from community members regarding loitering and overnight activity in Hippach Field, but Davis assured him that authorities have spoken to individuals and are addressing the issue by posting more apparent signs at the field entrance.

Selectman Matt Smith took a moment to recognize the LEAP Building explosion anniversary service held on Sept. 16.

“It was a hard day. But it was a good day. They made the best of that situation,” said Smith.