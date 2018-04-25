Farmington selectmen review Walton’s Mill Dam project proposal

FARMINGTON - Selectmen reviewed a draft proposal of the Walton's Mill Dam project Tuesday night, presented by the Atlantic Salmon Federation after considering public feedback from several informational meetings. The proposed project is being divided into three categories: removal of the dam, improvements to the surrounding park area and replacements of two culverts at road-stream crossings.

Temple Stream, which was dammed by the 1820 structure to create Walton's Mill Pond, was designated a critical habitat for the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009. Given the designation, the town's options are to either remove the dam or construct a fish passage. The Atlantic Salmon Federation, which has been meeting with town officials over the past year regarding the issue, prefers removing the structure. If the town goes that route, the ASF would secure funding.

The costs of removing the dam have been estimated at $400,000, while the park's design and construction would be roughly $455,000. Burrows said that the ASF would also create a $20,000 endowment to assist in maintaining the park in the future. The cost of replacing the culverts would total $330,000, two-thirds of that for the Cummings Hill Road culvert and the remainder for the Clover Mill Road culvert. The total cost of the project, covered by secured funding, would be $1.2 million.

The ASF would try to assist with the fish passage option, Burrows said, should the town decide to proceed in that direction. However, he estimated that the ASF would only be able to raise something in the $25,000 to $30,000 range, as that was not the preferred option for the conservation of the species. The total cost of the fishway construction is estimated between $200,000 to $380,000, with the town carrying most of the cost.

The additional issue is that the dam itself, a 20-foot tall structure, is believed to need significant repair. Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to $550,000 to $720,000 in cost, with Farmington responsible for raising most of the money.

The draft proposal, which includes a potential design of the updated park and plans for the replacement of the culverts, will be reviewed by the town's lawyer before going to the town for a vote. Town Manager Richard Davis said he expects the proposal to be voted on at the Nov. referendum.

"The basis of the vote would be whether or not to enter into this agreement. It would be timely because we need to do some work on those roads," Davis said.