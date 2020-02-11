Farmington selectmen send letter to commissioners regarding nonprofit funding

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen approved sending a letter to the county commissioners, and will be attending next week's meeting, to question the withholding of previously-approved funding for several nonprofit organizations.

A total of $40,001 is being withheld by the commissioners from Western Maine Transportation Services, Western Maine Community Action and Seniors Plus; those funds were approved through the county budget process last year.

WMTS was approved for $10,000 by the budget committee after commissioners failed to unanimously amend the committee's budget. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Charlie Webster of Farmington were in favor of not funding the organization, having previously indicated they intended to remove most outside agency funding from the budget within a three-year period. The commissioners argued against the efficiency and/or effectiveness of those organizations and that all of the towns should make their own funding decisions. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong was opposed to removing the funding, citing the importance and popularity of WMTS in his district, which encompasses the northern part of the county.

Commissioners have not released funds to either WMTS or Western Maine Community Action - which was appropriated $30,000 by the committee - in this fiscal year. Funds raised and not appropriated by the end of the fiscal year lapse to the county's undesignated fund. Among other uses, the fund can be used to reduce the tax assessment impact of county budgets.

Seniors Plus had been funded $1 by the budget committee as a placeholder to remain on the list of potentially funded organizations.

"In this case, there's a difference between a philosophy of not wanting to fund and when a budget is approved and agencies are relying on that money," Town Manager Richard Davis said.

The board agreed with Davis and unanimously approved a letter to be sent on their behalf stating their collective opinion. Board members also plan to attend the public meeting on Feb. 18 at the court house to express their concern.