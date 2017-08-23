Farmington selectmen set tax rate, talk air packs

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen approved a $19.94 tax rate per $1,000 of property value at Tuesday's meeting, utilizing the Downtown Tax Increment Financing district to capture $125,000 in revenue. They also approved putting the potential purchase of fire department equipment before the voters at a special town meeting later this year.

The rate represents an increase of .66 cents per $1,000 of valuation over the previous fiscal year. As is the case with nearby towns, some qualifying residents may see a property tax decrease due to the expansion of the Homestead Exemption program, which will go from $15,000 to $20,000 of exempted value this year. Without the Homestead Exemption, a $100,000 piece of property would be taxed at $1,994, as compared to last year's $1,928.

The town's contracted assessor, John O'Donnell, indicated that he believed an overlay falling between $20,000 and $30,000 would be sufficient based on the town's recent history. The primary decision of the board, therefore, is how much money to capture with the Downtown TIF. Town Manager Richard Davis and the board agreed to raise $125,000 with a 61 percent capture rate on new valuation in the downtown district. Those funds will likely go toward the town's sidewalk project in West Farmington. The town's TIF funds were effectively depleted in completing the Church Street parking lot project last year.

Two other TIFs had little impact on the board's deliberations, O'Donnell said. The Franklin Printing TIF is no longer capturing any revenue, as the personal property value in the district had depreciated to a point that the property was now valued less than when the TIF was created. The Woodlands Memory Care Center TIF, on the other hand, is returning 100 percent of captured valuation in the form of a Credit Enhancement Agreement for the next 10 years.

The .01994 tax rate reflects the $471,000 increase in municipal appropriations, a projected $100,000 decrease in Regional School Unit 9 appropriations and a slight, $10,000 increase in county appropriations. The reduced RSU 9 appropriation was calculated out of the latest budget proposed by the school board directors; the budget meeting isn't until Sept. 5 with the accompanying validation referendum scheduled for Sept. 12. The school appropriation coming in lower than the estimated $100,000 reduction, via additional reductions at the budget meeting for example, would only pose a problem if it resulted in the town collecting an overlay greater than 5 percent of the entire budget, O'Donnell said. In similar cases that had occurred throughout the state, he said, towns had opted to use the extra funds to reduce the impact of taxes the following year.

Selectmen were unanimous in approving the new tax rate and accompanying TIF capture rate.

The board was similarly unanimous in supporting a special town meeting to appropriate undesignated funds to purchase air bottles for Farmington Fire Rescue's 20 air pack systems. Each air pack, which is used by firefighters when entering a burning house, requires one primary bottle and one spare. The department's old bottles, at 16 years of age, have exceeded their allowable life expectancy and are no longer usable. The department is currently borrowing bottles from a vendor.

Over the past few years, the department had repeatedly applied for a $137,830 grant to replace the bottles; it now appears those funds would not be forthcoming.

Selectmen expressed a preference in raising the funds via a special town meeting out of Undesignated, rather than utilizing the department's $191,052 reserve account. The department's next major purchase is expected to be an apparatus in 2020, replacing the 1995 E-1 Pumper truck.

Davis noted that the town would likely need a special town meeting this fall for a number of pieces of town business, and that the appropriation for the air packs could be put before the voters then.